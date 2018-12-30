Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

PTGX stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

