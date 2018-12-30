Protech Home Medical (PHM) Trading Down 4.2%

Protech Home Medical Corp (CVE:PHM) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 277,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,181,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78.
About Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM)
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
