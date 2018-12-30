Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 144.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $202,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $471,964.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,016. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

