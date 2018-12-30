Putnam Investments LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Fulton Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ronald H. Spair bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 13,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $224,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,002 shares of company stock valued at $300,773. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

