Putnam Investments LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,723 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,716,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,672,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,177,000 after purchasing an additional 186,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,518,000 after purchasing an additional 414,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413,346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,453,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 2,186,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.60 per share, for a total transaction of $209,074,618.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,401,236 shares of company stock worth $418,531,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

