Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Positive” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.19.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 51,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

