Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International (OII) Cut by Analyst

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report released on Wednesday, December 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OII. Societe Generale upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Shares of OII opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Alan R. Curtis purchased 5,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Lawrence purchased 2,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

