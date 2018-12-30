Qualys (QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $156,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,481,169. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 882,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

