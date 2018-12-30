Range Resources (RRC) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.19. Range Resources shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 206480 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 4,132,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,193,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after buying an additional 195,811 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,264,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 433,986 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 93,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 640,077 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

