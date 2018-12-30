Raymond James Reiterates “$51.00” Price Target for Apache (APA)

Apache (NYSE:APA) received a $51.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 4,854,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Apache has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.