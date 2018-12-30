Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,046.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $732.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

