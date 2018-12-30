Regis (RGS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Regis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of Regis stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $728.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. Regis has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Regis had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regis news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regis by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Regis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Regis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Regis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.