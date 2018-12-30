Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 35,883 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7,634.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of Emcor Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 234.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $789,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

