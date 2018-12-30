Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8,323.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after acquiring an additional 437,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,318,000 after acquiring an additional 853,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,629,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $71,239,000.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640 shares in the company, valued at $32,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,184 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,019 shares of company stock worth $13,072,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.92. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

