Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1,738.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Genpact were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 108.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 88.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 17,596.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $26.73 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-increases-stake-in-genpact-limited-g.html.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.