Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 35,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 154.9% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Bank of America lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

