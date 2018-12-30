Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

