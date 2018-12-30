Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $895.15 million for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

