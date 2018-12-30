Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.92 Million Stake in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 3,115.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNH stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

