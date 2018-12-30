Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,321,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,358 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,484,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coeur Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

