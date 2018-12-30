Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halcon Resources Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Halcon Resources in a report released on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HK. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Halcon Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Halcon Resources stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 4.13. Halcon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,574 shares during the period.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

