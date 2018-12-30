Resonant Inc (RESN) Receives $7.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. National Securities set a $8.00 price target on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Resonant stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 4,630.51%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Major acquired 66,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,554.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,220 shares of company stock valued at $111,495 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Resonant by 122.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 107.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

