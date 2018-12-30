Reviewing Church & Dwight (CHD) & SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY)

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) and SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Church & Dwight and SYMRISE AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 20.25% 25.00% 9.38% SYMRISE AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Church & Dwight and SYMRISE AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 4.29 $743.40 million $1.94 33.89 SYMRISE AG/ADR $3.38 billion N/A $305.48 million N/A N/A

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SYMRISE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Church & Dwight is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Church & Dwight and SYMRISE AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 4 8 5 0 2.06 SYMRISE AG/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Church & Dwight presently has a consensus price target of $59.94, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Given Church & Dwight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than SYMRISE AG/ADR.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats SYMRISE AG/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturer of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. The Flavor segment develops, produces, and sells flavors and functional ingredients used in the production of foods, beverages, and health products. The Nutrition segments develops, produces, and sells functional ingredients and other solutions for use in foods, beverages, pet foods, aquacultures, and cosmetics. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

