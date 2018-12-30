Reviewing Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) and Advanced Info Service PCL (AVIFY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 19.16% 63.94% 11.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Koninklijke KPN and Advanced Info Service PCL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Volatility & Risk

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Advanced Info Service PCL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.63 $545.93 million N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL $4.65 billion 3.46 $887.28 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone and Call Center Services, Mobile Phone Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes mobile handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides services, such as international telephone service/gateway, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; and operates in land and building rental and service, as well as related facilities. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

