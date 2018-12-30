Reviewing Provision (PVHO) & LRAD (LRAD)

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) and LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Provision alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provision and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LRAD has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LRAD is more favorable than Provision.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provision and LRAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision $1.70 million 0.80 -$7.32 million N/A N/A LRAD $26.31 million 3.03 -$3.74 million N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Risk and Volatility

Provision has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its share price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A -89.48% LRAD -14.49% -5.11% -4.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LRAD beats Provision on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provision Company Profile

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Provision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.