Reviewing Sify Technologies (SIFY) and Blue Sphere (BLSP)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Blue Sphere does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.15, suggesting a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility & Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 368% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.17 $14.32 million N/A N/A Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.02 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Blue Sphere -156.01% -386.76% -39.31%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Blue Sphere on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

