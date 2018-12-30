Rhumbline Advisers Has $310.07 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,287 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 180,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 59,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,324 shares of company stock worth $10,214,633. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

