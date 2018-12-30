RightMesh Price Hits $0.0336 on Major Exchanges (RMESH)

RightMesh (CURRENCY:RMESH) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. RightMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $74,060.00 worth of RightMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RightMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, RightMesh has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RightMesh

RightMesh’s total supply is 129,498,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,062,652 tokens. The Reddit community for RightMesh is /r/RightMesh and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RightMesh is medium.com/rightmesh. RightMesh’s official website is www.rightmesh.io. RightMesh’s official Twitter account is @right_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RightMesh

RightMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RightMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RightMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RightMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

