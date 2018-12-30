Rite Aid (RAD) Bonds Trading 0.9% Lower

An issue of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) debt fell 0.9% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.13 and were trading at $82.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on Rite Aid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $2,560,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,736,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 563,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 6,706,701 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/rite-aid-rad-bonds-trading-0-9-lower.html.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.