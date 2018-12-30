Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Bazaarvoice (BV) a $15.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bazaarvoice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bazaarvoice to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,214. Bazaarvoice has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $581.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.62 million.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 10,000 shares of Bazaarvoice stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Masterman acquired 20,000 shares of Bazaarvoice stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

