Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $475,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $101,453.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.07.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/rockwell-automation-rok-shares-bought-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.