Roth Capital Raises MINDBODY (MB) Price Target to $36.50

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $3,200.00 to $36.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MINDBODY from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of MINDBODY from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of MINDBODY from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MINDBODY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 0.31.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,828,791.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,951. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in MINDBODY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 47,251 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MINDBODY by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,524,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,986,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MINDBODY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 47,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINDBODY by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 264,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MINDBODY by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

