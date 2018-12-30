Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 443.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,300,000 after buying an additional 1,098,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after purchasing an additional 830,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 317.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,925,000 after purchasing an additional 807,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 804.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,938,000 after purchasing an additional 588,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,081.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 417,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.04. 1,704,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

