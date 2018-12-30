Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s share price shot up 44.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 711,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,161% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/rurelec-rur-shares-up-44-2.html.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.