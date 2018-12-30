salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $1,105,417.38 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 9,066 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,105,417.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRM opened at $134.68 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

