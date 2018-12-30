Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.86 Million

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to report $11.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $9.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $46.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.23 million to $46.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.92 million, with estimates ranging from $47.85 million to $55.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,363. The firm has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.36. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

