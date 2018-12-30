Scholastic (SCHL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHL. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). Scholastic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $105,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Davies sold 6,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,026.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,341 shares of company stock valued at $512,029. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,558,000 after acquiring an additional 178,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

