Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 157,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

