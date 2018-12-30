SCRL (SCRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225,862.00

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. SCRL has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $225,862.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SCRL has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SCRL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.02308880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00154954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00208201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026286 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026296 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,859,844 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.