Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 252,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Seagate Technology worth $115,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 13,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $580,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 128,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,279,762.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

STX opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

