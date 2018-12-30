Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

