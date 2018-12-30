Selway Asset Management Decreases Position in General Electric (GE)

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,691,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,814,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

