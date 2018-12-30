Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Stock Price Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) rose 10.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 656,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 190,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Specifically, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $142,786.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 748,935 shares of company stock valued at $618,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 101.91%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Sequential Brands Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/sequential-brands-group-sqbg-stock-price-up-10-1-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.