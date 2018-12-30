SG Americas Securities LLC Has $125,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 251,817 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

