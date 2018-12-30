SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $122,000 in SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 370,750.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/sg-americas-securities-llc-invests-122000-in-spdr-sp-500-growth-etf-spyg.html.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.