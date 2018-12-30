SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,574 Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECYT. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Endocyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Endocyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Endocyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Endocyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Endocyte by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endocyte stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.01. Endocyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endocyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, VP Katherine Parker sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $105,289.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,926.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman sold 28,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $437,670.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $914,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

