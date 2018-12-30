SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,176 Shares of Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Orbotech by 29.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orbotech by 181.5% during the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Orbotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,698,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Orbotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 294,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orbotech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBK opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. Orbotech Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

