Sheila Lirio Marcelo Sells 30,000 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,588,065.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,215 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $290,072.75.

On Thursday, November 8th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 24,268 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $461,092.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 64,925 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,384,201.00.

CRCM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Care.com had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Care.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Care.com by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Care.com by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Care.com by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Care.com by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

