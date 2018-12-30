Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.04.

NYSE SHLX opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $249,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $270,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 350.4% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

