Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Director Sells $36,494.52 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $36,494.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,846.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $35.50 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $269.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

